Above everyone else

— A group of 10 from Sunnyside First Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the trek to the summit of Mount Adams earlier this month.

The journey began at 4 a.m., in attempt to summit the second tallest mountain in the state in one day.

With the sun out and the skies clear, conditions were in their favor.

The trip to the summit was 6.5 miles, for a total of 13 miles round-trip, which was completed by the group in just over 10 hours.

Once the group made it to “Lunch Counter,” members had two hours of vertical climbing with 1,500 feet of elevation gain.

It was a grueling climb that was physically and emotionally demanding for the hikers.

But the members of the group kept their spirits high and made it 12,000 feet above with a 360 view of their surroundings.

Even with the sunny conditions, it was a frigid time at top with temperatures in the 30s and windy conditions. But that didn’t stop the climbers from soaking in their accomplishment.

The group was able to see neighboring mountains at each side, with Mount Rainier in the north, Mount St. Helens in the west and Mount Hood in the south.

Once it was time to make the descent, some of the members took advantage of the glissading tubes.

A “tube” created in the glaciers to slide down that resemble frozen water slides.

What took the hikers two hours to do, the “glissaders” did in only minutes.

And by 6:30 p.m., all climbers had returned to basecamp for a round-trip of 14.5 hours.

For most of the group, it was the first time making the climb, with the exception of Bishop Gary Martin, who has done it three times.

Last year, members of the same church reached the summit of Mount St. Helens, a group that included the Moyers.

“Each climber was able to overcome unique and personal challenges over the course...,” Jason Moyer said.

Moyer and his sons, Allen and Anthony enjoyed the father-son time as they climbed together.

It’s also a fairly new experience for them, as they don’t hike often.

“We don’t do it much, but there is some preparation done beforehand...” he said. “The reward of being able to accomplish something of the magnitude of climbing a mountain is well worth it and will never be forgotten.”

The group plans on doing more climbs, with Mount Hood the next possible climb.

“We’ve been talking about it and it’ll most likely be for next year,” Moyer said.

Moyer notes that some climbs are more accessible than others. It’s for that reason, research is done when choosing climbs.

All climbs that he does under the auspices of the church are open to anyone, he said.

The group included four adult leaders: Bishop Gary Martin, Dylan Gardner, Jared Condie and Jason Moyer.

The six young men that made the climb attending Sunnyside High School or recently graduated; Michael Condie, Tyler Hunsaker, Anthony Moyer, Griffin Young, Cole Gardner and Allen Moyer.