Co-ed soccer invite slated

— The 2016 Yakima Sunburn Invitational co-ed soccer tournament will take place this weekend.

The event will field more than 20 teams and 200 players and family members.

Divisional matches with 35 minute halves will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. They’ll resume at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Teams must consist of five men, five women and one goalie of either gender. Each team is guaranteed three matches.

Games will be played at SOZO’s Yakima Sports Complex, 2200 South 36th Ave.