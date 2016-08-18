Hot Shots next weekend

— The Yakima Valley Sports Commission will host the 14th annual Hot Shots basketball tournament next weekend.

Last year’s tournament had nearly 500 teams with more than 1,900 participants on 40 courts.

The event will feature male and female divisions from first-grade through adult.

In addition to the men’s open and men’s 6-foot and under divisions, there will be a high school elite division this year.

Play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Championship games for all brackets will be played throughout Sunday.

Games will take place on downtown streets.