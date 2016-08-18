Raul Rodriguez Sr., 83, of Sunnyside, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Sunnyside.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, on Aug. 31, 1932, to Jose and Sophia Rodriguez.

He spent his early years in Texas and migrated back and forth between Sunnyside and Edinburg with his family for work.

He graduated from Pharr-San Juan Alamo in Edinburg, and joined the Air Force in 1952. He served four years in the military as an air flight mechanic.

Raul married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Elida (Lita) Calvillo, on Dec. 27, 1957.

In 1961, together with their first two children, they made the move to Sunnyside.

Raul began working as a mail carrier at the Sunnyside Post Office and, in time, was the familiar face behind the counter window, always greeting everyone who walked in by name. He retired in 1986.

Dad was a member of the US Postal Workers Union.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved playing his guitar as he was self-taught.

He also enjoyed bowling woodworking, hobbies which he passed on to his sons and grandchildren.

Many great memories of all the family outings and fun times spent together will forever be cherished.

Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Maria and Sophia Rodriguez; and an infant brother, Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Elida (Lita) Rodriguez; sons, Raul (Ruth) Rodriguez Jr., and Tom (Rene) Rodrigez; daughters, Lita Gonzalez; and Anita (Gilbert) Briones; ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, with military honors at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com



Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.