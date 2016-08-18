Region Rodeo No. 4 and 5 set

WHITE SWAN — The King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association will host the 2016 Region Rodeos No. 4 and 5 on Sept. 2-3.
The two, one-day rodeos will include 13 events, including three junior events each day.
The rodeos begin with slack, if needed, at noon each day.
Performances start at 3 p.m. each day at the White Swan Rodeo Grounds, 151 Rodeo Drive.
