Roping event in Ellensburg

— The WestStar Arena and Scott and Jo Repp will host the Best of the Best Open Roping event Aug. 29.

Divisions include: Pro-Am team roping at noon, Dummy Roping finals at 1:30 p.m. and Open team roping at 2 p.m.

Many of the top PRCA ropers will compete for thousands in cash and prizes.

Proceeds benefit the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The event will take place at WestStar Ranch, 1570 Canyon Road.