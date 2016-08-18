0

Summer celebration

William Griffith navigates an obstacle course yesterday during the Prosser Library’s celebration to mark the end of the annual summer reading program.

Photo by John Fannin
Photo by John Fannin

Thursday, August 18, 2016

photo

Photo by John Fannin

Aleecia Rhoads enjoys her new sunglasses with mom Julie.

photo

Photo by John Fannin

Jessica Hoefer and daughter Soleil create football goal posts.

photo

Photo by John Fannin

Sierra Johnson completes an obstacle course.

photo

Photo by John Fannin

Children in Prosser Library’s summer reading program celebrate yesterday during a party in the park.

