Tournament set for Sept. 3

TOPPENISH — The 2016 Chicano/Latino/Native American softball tournament will take place Sept. 3.
The event is for men of all ages with about six to eight teams.
The tournament has been reduced to one day with round robin play and each team guaranteed five games.
Games will be played at Yakama Nations Sports Complex, 61 Linden St.
For more information, contact Bob Sarimiento at 509-830-5727.
