15th District results official

YAKIMA — A Selah Democrat held off a Republican, also from Selah, in a bid to face 15th District legislative incumbent David Taylor this November.
A recount yesterday of Aug. 2 primary ballot results showed A.J. Cooper with 4,033 votes, eight more than Dave Kearby, county officials said.
Cooper finished second behind Taylor, a Republican from Moxee, who garnered 4,962 votes in the primary election.
