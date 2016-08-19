15th District results official

— A Selah Democrat held off a Republican, also from Selah, in a bid to face 15th District legislative incumbent David Taylor this November.

A recount yesterday of Aug. 2 primary ballot results showed A.J. Cooper with 4,033 votes, eight more than Dave Kearby, county officials said.

Cooper finished second behind Taylor, a Republican from Moxee, who garnered 4,962 votes in the primary election.