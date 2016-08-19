Council to review implement parade

— The City Council will consider a staff application to run this year’s Lighted Farm Implement Parade when it meets Monday.

The council will review a recommendation forwarded by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee on Aug. 3. The advisory called for approval of an application for tourism funds submitted by City Manager Don Day.

The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

Day said the city’s interest is only to make sure the parade continues this year.

“We have to make sure this happens,” he said.

The application seeks $10,000 in lodging tax funds. The Municipal Research and Services Center indicates cities can use funds to organize and pay for staff to run an event.

The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee also received an application from the Miss Sunnyside Committee to run the December festival. That group pulled out when city staff submitted a proposal.

Representatives from the Miss Sunnyside group indicated they were willing to organize the parade if there were no other takers.

The Lighted Farm Implement Parade was previously managed by the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce during its nearly three-decade history.

That group disbanded this year due to back tax issues.

The chamber lost its federal tax-exempt status because it failed to pay employee taxes over a period of four years under previous management. Chamber officials since then have made efforts to pay the taxes owed.

In the chamber’s absence, a group of residents is meeting weekly in an attempt to create a new business organization.

That group meets 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a meeting room at Grapevine Inn, 1849 Quail Lane.