Fire grows by 160 acres

LEAVENWORTH — With an increase in fire weather this week, the Buck Creek Fire experienced its first significant growth in two weeks.
Officials said the fire increased by 160 acres Wednesday and is now at a total of 455 acres.
“We expect to see the fire grow in the same fashion it did yesterday,” Wenatchee River Fire Management Officer Cary Stock said.
The Buck Creek Fire is still burning within the Glacier Peak Wilderness.
