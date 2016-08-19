Fourth candidate files for council seat

— A fourth candidate for a City Council vacancy applied yesterday at City Hall.

Joe Castillo is a diesel mechanic for RDO Equipment and has called the city home for the past year.

“I am heavily vested in the Prosser community,” he said in his application. “I am seeking an appointment to City Council so I can be more hands on with the day-to-day runnings of the city.”

Married with four children, Castillo is a volunteer firefighter with West Benton Fire Rescue

“I believe I can bring an open mind, a willingness to learn and a servant’s heart to the residents of Prosser,” he said.

Castillo joins Stephanie Groom, John J. Schroeder and Rebecca Grove as candidates for the seat.

It came open last month, when Humberto Rodriguez resigned because his family was moving out of the city.

Rodriguez was the city’s first elected Hispanic councilman and just took office this year.

The City Council will appoint one of the four to the vacant post. The successful candidate will also have to seek election if they want to retain the seat.