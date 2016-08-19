Grandview schools announce new teachers

— The School District is looking at one of its largest hiring years in recent memory.

Since January, including new hires and people changing positions, the district has posted and hired for 62 positions, officials said.

Those positions include 32 new teachers, new assistant principals at Harriet Thompson Elementary School and Grandview Middle School, and a new Compass High School principal.

Also included in those new hires are 10 new positions, Executive Director of Human Resources Matt Mallery said.

Most of these new positions are being funded through additional money the district received from the state to help reduce class sizes in kindergarten through fourth-grades.

Going into the new school year, Grandview will have eight positions left to fill. Mallery said that puts the district in about the same position it was last year, although this year 10 new positions were added.

Mallery credits the district and school administration’s hard work for the slew of new employees who will be walking the hallways this fall.

He said the district has recruited at job fairs throughout the West, as well as creating partnerships with colleges in the area.

He said the Grandview School District works closely with Heritage University, Central Washington University and Washington State University-Tri-Cities to get new teachers into classrooms.

Looking at his new group of teachers, Mallery said he has people from throughout the area – and a few from as far away at Utah and Colorado.

This year’s new teachers at Grandview High School include Carol Bardwell, social studies; Bouazo Boguhe, math; Marcos Gurrola, English language arts; Thomas Harto, social studies; Kelsey Harvey, family and consumer science; Ryan Harvey, social studies; Kevin McFadden, physical education; Isaac Meza, Spanish; Jennifer Nagle-Santjer, science; Tammy Parrish, librarian; Tamara Seimears, special education; and Tanya Zambrano, English language learners

New middle school teachers are Carrie Klotz, English language arts; Rebecca Krona, math; Amy Milne, science; James Schmahl, math; and Rochelle Zimmer, English language learners.

New to McClure Elementary School this year are Hannah Rinehart, fourth grade; Martha Riva, third grade; Lupita Salaiza, fourth grade; Pilar Verduzco, first grade; Maria Bobadilla, a K-1 specialist; Amy Cavazos, fourth grade; and Karissa Carpenter, second grade.

New Harriet Thompson Elementary School teachers include Maria Casillas, kindergarten; Betty Craig, a K-1 specialist; and Elizabeth Gonzalez, third grade.

New teachers at Arthur H. Smith Elementary School are Kelci Payment, special education; Lisette Ramirez, kindergarten; Kathleen Bayfus de Garcia, special education; Estefania Flores, preschool; and Efren Hurtado, third-grade.