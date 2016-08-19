Irene B. Cervantes, 87, of Toppenish, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Toppenish.

Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Mabton Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.