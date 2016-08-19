Irene D. Bogert, 88, of Kennewick, was called to “angel orientation class” on Aug. 14, 2016.

She was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Granger, to Catherine and Conrad Schoessler.

She grew up on a farm on Van Belle Road, along with two brothers, Roy and Norman. They are now deceased.

Irene married Walt Bogert and they farmed in the Sunnyside area for many years. There, they raised four children: David, Richard, Steve and Cathy. Sadly, David died at a very young age.



They left farming and moved to Kennewick in the mid-70s, where they became realtors and worked with Century 21 for more than 25 years.

Irene was the mother of four and second mother to many. She was a loving grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of four. She was a favorite aunt, good friend, gracious host and woman of faith.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Kennewick and, before moving, an active member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick.

A service time will be announced on Einan’s website soon.

Those wishing to sign Irene’s online memorial may do so at www.einansatsunset.com.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in care of arrangements.