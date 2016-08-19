Miguel Angel Garcia Farias, 36, of Grandview, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Yakima.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Burial will be in Mexico.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

