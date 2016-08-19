Schools launch app

SUNNYSIDE — Parents can access student information this school year with a new mobile app.
It provides information such as a calendar, athletics, staff directory and a tip line to report incidents.
SUNNYSIDE — Parents can access student information this school year with a new mobile app.
It provides information such as a calendar, athletics, staff directory and a tip line to report incidents.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment