Union Gap man dies in crash

— A Union Gap man died Wednesday after his tractor-trailer crashed into a tree, the Washington State Patrol said.

Benjamin Adelblue, 41, was northbound on state Highway 97 near Weimer Road, when he reportedly lost control of the Kenworth truck, troopers said.

It crashed into a tree and Adelblue died at the scene, troopers said.

He was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.