Bail set at $250,000 for accused Toppenish shooter

— The suspect in a Toppenish shooting is being held on $250,000.

Kevin Zyph, 23, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday on a charge of first-degree assault, court records show.

Judge Richard H. Bartheld set the White Swan man’s bail at $250,000 and ordered him to appear for arraignment on Sept. 1, documents state.

Zyph was arrested Aug. 10 in Lewis County, Idaho in connection with a July 1 shooting at the Yakamart convenience store, 111 Fort Road, in Toppenish, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zyph reportedly shot a man at the store after a disagreement, Sheriff’s records state.

The man was shot in the back and taken to a Seattle hospital, documents show.

Sheriff’s detectives had been working the case since then, and on Aug. 8 identified Zyph as a suspect. They announced a search for him that same day.

He was captured in Nez Perce County, Idaho when sheriff’s deputies there received information Zyph was in the area, Yakima County Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said.

“Zyph was seen leaving a residence. When Nez Perce County authorities attempted to stop him, a three county pursuit ensued during which he damaged several police vehicles,” Russell said.

Zyph was taken into custody with the help of a police K9 unit, Russell said.