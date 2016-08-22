Five tips for building a better lunch

Keeping lunch ideas inventive and exciting can become challenging over time.

Lunchbox envy may start in grade school, but when you open yet another uninspired sack lunch, you may find yourself wishing you could trade with a friend or co-worker, if only for the change of pace.

Whether you’re packing lunch for the kids or looking for ways to boost the grownup lunches in your family, these ideas will help pull you out of your lunchtime rut.

Customized carrier: Get a customized lunch box that will make you and your kids excited about lunch. Add a monogram, showcase a favorite color or pick a favorite character or hobby to personalize your pack. Features like bento boxes and cooler compartments add a practical touch to the fun.

Menu collaboration: Talk to your kids about what they want to eat and come up with menus together. Involving them in the process helps them feel empowered and may give you some ideas to liven up your own routine.

Tasty treats: Kids and adults alike can appreciate new ways to enjoy their favorite flavors. For example, Dole Mixations are a simple and delicious twist on two snack time favorites: applesauce cups and cups of fruit.

Words of encouragement: Whether you’re packing a lunch for your little loves or your big one, include a note or message that’s sure to bring a smile at lunch.

Look for fun, inventive packaging features that you can customize with personal messages for a fun lunch-time surprise.

You can also add a pen to your youngsters’ lunch boxes and encourage them to express their own creativity on the lid before they dive into the delicious fruit fusion.

Pack a punch: Balance basics like sandwiches with fruit and crunchy veggies to ensure the meal has a healthy, fulfilling variety to keep energy up throughout the day.