Grizzly Academy planned

— Motivational speaker Gabe Salazar will kick-off the new school year at Sunnyside High School’s Grizzly Academy Week tomorrow.

Salazar’s message challenges teenagers and encourages them to make positive choices in their lives, high school Assistant Principal Dave Martinez said.

He is scheduled to address the students at 9 a.m. in the high school gym.

Grizzly Academy, for all incoming freshmen and students new to the district, will run through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon.



Through the use of powerful skits, dynamic insights and real-life illustrations, Salazar’s message inspires and motivates his audience to action. He also speaks to parents and adults who work with youth to help them better understand what their teen is going through in life.