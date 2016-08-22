Irene B. Cervantes, 87, of Toppenish, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Toppenish.

Irene was born in Pflugerville, Texas, July 19, 1929, to Maria and Marcial Borrego. She was one of 16 children.



As a young lady Irene traveled to Ohio ,where she served as a nanny for a doctor’s family.

In the early 50s, she and her husband, Benito, made their home in Mabton, where they raised seven children.

Irene worked for the Mabton School District as a home visitor.

She attended Mabton Immaculate Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. She was a member of the Guadalupanas Association.

Irene was known for her hospitality and joy of making tamales, something she did until she was 80, when her health prevented her from doing so.

She is survived by one sister, Consuelo Acevedo; her children, Sylvia Cervantes, Grace (Gene) Smith, Benito Cervantes, Jr., Norma (Andy) Sharpe, Sergio (Connie) Cervantes, Rafael Cervantes, Lucy (Shawn) Campbell; 21 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benito Cervantes

Viewing and visitation was 2-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mabton Cemetery.

