Julio Q. Gomez, 93, of Yakima, formerly of Sunnyside, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, at home with his family by his side.

Julio was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Carmen (Quezada) and Luis Gomez.



He was educated in Mexico City and was a trained baker for much of his career.



On Aug. 20, 1948, he married the love of his life, Juana (Jane) Centeno in Laredo, Texas.



Julio settled in the Lower Yakima Valley, where he worked for the late Sen. Irving Newhouse on his hop ranch in Sunnyside.

After returning to baking, he spent the last 25 years of his career as the head baker at El Ranchito in Zillah.

Julio enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading and was a true student of U.S. history. He loved to read the newspaper, and, as a naturalized United States citizen, enthusiastically exercised his voting privilege.

Julio was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside for more than 50 years.



Julio is survived by his wife, Juana (Jane) Gomez of Sunnyside; five daughters, Seferina G. (Juan) Aguilar, Norma G. (Jack) Morris, of Yakima; Martha Gomez of Seattle, Juanita (Paul) Orth of Elma, and Esther Sweet of Seattle; and one son, Hector (Pam) Gomez of Sunnyside. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Maria Del Refugio Gomez Quezada of Mexico City, Mexico.



Julio is preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Carmen Gomez; brother, Guadalupe Gomez; and sister, Maria De Jesus Gomez-Arana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima. Those wishing to sign Julio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

