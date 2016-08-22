— The opportunity to meet new people and learn about neighboring communities is the motivator for this Miss Sunnyside candidate.

Elizabeth Ruldo, 16, the oldest of three children, found her childhood of moving to a new school four times in her life gave her the skills to quickly make friends.

As a Miss Sunnyside candidate, this a skill she plans to use as the community ambassador.

“I’ve lived in California, Othello, Connell and now here,” she said. “Honestly I just like to talk to everyone and I think it will be fun to get to know everyone I meet.”

She has attended Sunnyside schools since middle school. She is active on the high school Knowledge Bowl team and in Science Fair. This school year, she plans to take Advanced Placement chemistry, precalculus and college level U.S. History.

Her love of history is also a part of her planned community service project, if she is selected Miss Sunnyside.

“I plan to work with the museum to host activities for adults and children,” Ruldo said. “People need to know their past in order to understand the present and the future.”

The daughter of Bertha Farias and Ramiro Rudo of Sunnyside, she said her last name was misspelled on her birth certificate. But because it is easier to say with the letter L, “... my parents left it that way. My siblings; Christian, 15, and Jonathan, 12; are also Ruldos,” she said.

Ruldo is also active in her church.

“I love doing community service projects. If I were to name a hobby, volunteering would be it,” she said.

One of her favorite community service projects was with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The local project played into her future goal of doing medical studies, she said.

Ruldo’s talent for the Miss Sunnyside Pageant will be a musical solo. “I’ll sing De Los Montes – which loosely translated means ‘from the weeds.’ Basically all things, from the weeds to man, sing to God,” she said.

The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will be 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium. It is held in conjunction with Sunshine Days.

-This is the 11th installment in 13- part series featuring the 2016-17 Miss Sunnyside candidates