Providing assistance at Interstate 82 crash scene

Photo by John Fannin
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 responders and passing motorists assist Friday afternoon at a crash scene on Interstate 82 near Sunnyside. The passenger in the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, 12-year-old Jessica Bernal of Wapato, was injured and taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital. The driver, Maria T. Torres, 34, also of Wapato, was uninjured. The Mountaineer was eastbound at milepost 62 when the left rear tire deflated, the Washington State Patrol said. Torres was cited for driving with the wheels off the roadway.
