Sacramental sign-ups set

— St. Joseph Parish is signing up parishioners for religious education and sacramental preparation (First Communion, Baptism, and Confirmation) classes.

Registration is 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in Room 1 at the parish center, 907 S. Sixth St.

The registration deadline is Sept. 2 for classes that begin Sept. 12.

For more information, call 509-837-2243.