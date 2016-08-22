Safeway store suspends assault victim

— A local Safeway employee is out of work, at least temporarily, after he tried to stop two teenagers from robbing the store Wednesday night.

One of them hit Fritz Henn, 42, over the head with a bottle when he attempted to stop them from stealing liquor, police records state.

Max Cuevas, 19, of 231 Lowry Road, Outlook; and a 17-year-old boy from Mabton are being held in Yakima after allegedly robbing the store and assaulting Henn. Police refused to identify the Mabton boy.

Ed Mahoney’s family runs a second-hand shop across the street from Safeway, 613 S. Sixth St. He said he took Henn to the hospital.

“I went to the store the next day to see how Fritz was doing. They told me he was fired for putting his hands on a customer,” Mahoney said. “As far as I’m concerned, as soon as those kids took those bottles, they weren’t customers anymore.”

Store management refused to comment, but employees Friday and Saturday said Henn was suspended until further notice.

“At Safeway, the safety of all our employees and customers is a top priority,” company spokeswoman Tairsa Cate Worman said. “In order to preserve this level of safety during shoplifting incidents, we have very strict policies and procedures in place.”

Cuevas is charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault; the Mabton boy is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, police said.

Cuevas was booked into Yakima County Jail and his accomplice into Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.