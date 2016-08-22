Sierra Vista tour set

SUNNYSIDE — Incoming sixth graders attending Sierra Vista Middle School will get a taste of middle school life during an orientation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the North 16th Street school.
Students will meet in the school cafeteria for a day of activities, which includes lunch and a tour.
Students will also receive their class schedules.
