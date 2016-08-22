Sign-ups now available

SUNNYSIDE — Interested in taking part in the annual Sunshine Days celebration?
Applications for vendors, parade, car show and entertainment entries are now available at the Daily Sun offices, 600 S. Sixth St.
Sunshine Days will be Sept. 16-18, with a special presentation of the Seahawk Sea Gals cheerleaders at Centennial Square from 3-6 p.m. Friday.
It concludes with a community dinner at Central Park from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Call Teri Alvarez-Ziegler at 509-831-6665 for more details.
