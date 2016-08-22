Wapato man accused of molesting 11-year-old girl

— A local man is accused of molesting his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter.

Mauricio Gomez Gonzalez, 32, was arrested Thursday on three counts of first-degree child molestation after he allegedly groped the girl three times, probable cause records show.

He had a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday.

He will be arraigned Sept. 2.

He was first booked into the city jail, then taken to the county jail, records show.

Officers also requested Gomez Gonzalez be considered a flight risk because he has family in Mexico, documents state. His girlfriend also notified police that he may be suicidal.

Gomez Gonzalez spent the night at his girlfriend’s home, records show. He is accused of entering the girl’s bedroom three times early that morning after he had awakened to go to work, documents show.

He allegedly pulled down her top and kissed her chest area, records state. He also put his hands down her shorts.

The girl told police she was scared and “... pretended to stay asleep.”

The girl’s mother told police she had bruising on her right breast. The girl was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for sexual assault assessment, where doctors determined the bruising was from suction, records show.

DNA samples were taken, and when Wapato officers questioned Gomez Gonzalez he admitted his DNA would be found on the girl, documents show.

He also admitted to putting his mouth on the girl’s breast, and touching her genitals and mouth, records show.