Candidate interviews

PROSSER — The City Council plans to appoint a new member tonight.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. to interview five applicants for a position vacated by Humberto Rodriguez.
The candidates are Joe Castillo, Rebecca Fink, Stephanie Groom, Rebecca Grove and John Schroeder.
At 7 p.m., the council will appoint Rodriguez’s replacement.
Both meetings are in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment