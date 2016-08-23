Candidate interviews

— The City Council plans to appoint a new member tonight.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. to interview five applicants for a position vacated by Humberto Rodriguez.

The candidates are Joe Castillo, Rebecca Fink, Stephanie Groom, Rebecca Grove and John Schroeder.

At 7 p.m., the council will appoint Rodriguez’s replacement.

Both meetings are in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.