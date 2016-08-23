Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Asher, 78, of Sunnyside, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 20, 1938, to David and Helen (Heagal) Fox in Greely, Colo.

Betty received her education in Sunnyside, graduating with the class of 1956.

On Feb. 8, 1957, she married the love of her life, John Asher in Sunnyside.

Betty was not only a wonderful, loving and devoted homemaker, she also worked as a waitress. Betty had a genuine love for pets, which she welcomed into her home and heart. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crochet and puzzles, but she truly loved and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty always had an open door policy in her home, welcoming many people into her home, as well as her heart. She was always there to help family, friends, and friends that became family. Betty was always such a giver, she was known to many as a second mom and treated everyone with kindness and love.

Betty is survived by her children, Ron (Sheri) Asher of Bakersfield, Calif., Rick (Minerva) Asher of Grandview, Roberta Mirelez of Sunnyside, Ken Asher of Prosser, and Raymond (Blanca) Asher of Sunnyside; numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Don (Sheryl) Fox of Rochester, and David Fox of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Asher, in 2004; brothers George, Bob and Jim, and parents, David and Helen Fox.

Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.