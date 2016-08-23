Feds seeks land input

SPOKANE — Federal officials want comment from the public about a plan to reclaim Lane Mountain Mine.
The Lane Mountain Co. is proposing to reclaim the Lane Mountain Mine North Quarry to address concerns over the current site conditions by creating a buttress, state officials said. That would effectively reduce the potential for a slope failure once reclamation is complete.
Submit comments by Sept. 20, 2016 to BLM_OR_SP_Mail@blm.gov with “Lane Mountain. Mine” in the subject line.
