Feds seeks land input

— Federal officials want comment from the public about a plan to reclaim Lane Mountain Mine.

The Lane Mountain Co. is proposing to reclaim the Lane Mountain Mine North Quarry to address concerns over the current site conditions by creating a buttress, state officials said. That would effectively reduce the potential for a slope failure once reclamation is complete.

Submit comments by Sept. 20, 2016 to BLM_OR_SP_Mail@blm.gov with “Lane Mountain. Mine” in the subject line.