Fire status updated

LEAVENWORTH — Closures remain in effect for the Buck Creek Fire, which has grown to 1,073 acres.
The fire was started by lightning July 22 and is burning entirely within the Glacier Peak Wilderness.
The blaze is now within about a mile of the historic mining site of Trinity, officials said. Crews have already been at work there in preparation to protect structures and resources at that site.
