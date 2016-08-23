James “Jimmy” Timothy Leighty, 55, of Prosser, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Prosser.

He was born on April 28, 1961, in Bainbridge, Md., to Charles and Beatrice (Rodrigues) Leighty.



The family moved to Prosser in 1967, where he attended Prosser schools.

In 1980, his daughter, Heidi Marie Carrillo was born.

In 1984, Jimmy met the love of his life, Tammy Irby. The couple married Feb. 11, 1988.

They settled on a small piece of land on the family farm and were blessed with two sons, James Leighty Jr. in 1986 and Tyler Leighty in 1988.

His family was his life and Jimmy spent endless hours with them camping, fishing and coaching his boys in sports. Jimmy enjoyed playing softball and golf and made many lifelong friends along the way.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tammy Leighty; his father, Charles Ruben Leighty; brothers, Mathew (Alice), Tom (Darlene) and Charlie (Chris) Leighty; sister, Eva (John) Conley; sons, James and Tyler (Amanda) Leighty; daughter, Heidi (Val) Carrillo; grandchildren, Jr., Aliya, Treston and Samantha Carrillo and Colby, Kade, Faith and Jaxon Leighty; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Leighty; sister, Carmen Studer; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at Bethel Church in Prosser. A potluck will follow; the location will be announced at the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital in Seattle.



You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.