Mabton welcomes 18 new teachers

— When the bell rings tomorrow signaling the start of the new school year, 18 new teachers will greet students.

Yesterday, students got a chance to meet their teachers during a back-to-school barbecue at Artz-Fox Elementary School.

In addition to new teachers, some of her staff are familiar faces with new assignments, Principal Angie Ozuna said.

“They all volunteered to switch,” she said. “They’re so enthusiastic. I’m excited for this school year to start.”

Longtime teachers Enedina Boswell, Lisa Castillija and Angelica Reyna will find themselves in new surroundings. Boswell will be in the preschool classroom while Castilleja and Reyna will be kindergarten teachers.

Chris Medrano, who was an administrative intern last year, will teach fifth-grade this year.

Pat Kernan who has taught sixth-grade for most of her career, will be taking on the job of integrated specialist, Ozuna said.

Kernan will be combining the music, science and music in her duties this year.

New to the district are Alma Guillen in third-grade, Cynthia Cisneros in first grade, Blanca Granados in fifth-grade, Angelica Salinas in kindergarten, Rosa Benitez as a English Language Learner Specialist, Yolanda Renteria in second-grade, Jessica Santos in first-grade, Kacy Soto as a teaching specialist, Lindsay Medrano in the special education resource room, Levina Robin in second- grade, Madison Fortney in fifth-grade, Scott Jones in fourth-grade and Justin Stubben will teach physical education and health.

The Artz-Fox building will also have new administrator as Ozuna said Adrianna DeGregoria will be the vice principal.

New staff at Mabton Junior-Senior High School includes Michele Lawrence, Jennifer Harris, Zachary Van Tassel and Donelle Snider. Their duties were not available at press time.