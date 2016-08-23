Mary Gertrude Shockley, 97, a longtime Sunnyside resident, went to be in the arms of her heavenly Father Aug. 20, 2016, in Sunnyside.

Mary was born Jan. 1, 1919, in Huston, Idaho, the daughter of Susie (Berry) and George Cullen.

She received her education in Kennewick, Zillah and Sunyside.

On Jan. 8, 1937, she married Harry Shockley in Yakima.

Mary retired from Libby/Simplot after working for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed camping and fishing, especially the yearly family Cullen fishing trips and birthday celebration at Fish Lake on Stevens Pass.

Mary was a past member of Outlook Grange and Outlook Church of the Brethren. When asked about her long life, she attributed it to having good children, great brothers and sisters, and hard work.

Mary is survived by three children; George E. (Charlene) Shockley of Sunnyside, Ken (Donna) Shockley of Idaho and Shirley (Ralph) Haines of Kennewick; nine grandchildren, numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and two sisters-in-law, Marjory Cullen and Dorothy Cullen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Shockley; three brothers, Walter Cullen, Ned Cullen and Harold Cullen; and three sisters, Marjory Wright, Dorotha Luccoline and Myrtle Johnson.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial will follow in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to Mary’s memory may contribute to Outlook Fire Department.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.