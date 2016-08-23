Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 19

Assist agency on Jefferson Avenue at Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Euclid Road

Resident dispute at Old Prosser Road.

Parking problem on Avenue A.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Pecan Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at North Fourth Street.

Resident assist at South Euclid Road.

Injury crash on East Wine Country Road at South County Line Road.

Hit-and-run crash at East Third Street.

Unsecure premises at Avenue F.

Illegal burning at Pleasant Street.

Recovered stolen vehicle at Carriage Court.

Residential alarm on Katy Court.

Traffic stop on Carriage Court.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Crescent Drive.

August 20

Welfare check on Conestoga Way.

Non-injury crash on Sunnyside-Mabton Highway, Mabton.

Vehicle theft on Groom Lane.

Civil matter on Carriage Court.

Missing person on Davie Road.

Noise complaint on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Public service at Fir Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Third Street.

Noise complaint at Avenue G.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at the railroad tracks.

August 21

Welfare check at Fern Street, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at Dykstra Park.

Assist agency at Viall Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 at Milepost 80.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road at South County Line Road.

Business alarm on East Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on West Fifth Street.

Civil matter on Carriage Street.

Information on Elm Street.

Weapon offense on Birch Street.

Threats on Zorada Road.

Noise complaint on Young Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Transport to Jerome Avenue, Yakima County juvenile detention.

Traffic stop at East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person at West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wine Country Road at Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

August 19

Assist agency at state Highway 223.

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street at Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

August 20

Burglary on Mark Street.

August 21

Assist resident on West Boulevard.

Domestic at Fourth Street.

Malicious mischief on Matthew Street.

August 22

Code enforcement on LaPierre Road.

MABTON POLICE

August 19

Information on Jefferson Street at Fourth Avenue.

Animal problem on Sixth Avenue.

Fraud on South Street.

Traffic stop on Sixth Avenue at Seventh Avenue alley.

Resident assist at Main Street.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

August 20

Unwanted guest on South Street.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Eluding at B Street.

August 21

Welfare check on Fern Street.

Attempt to locate on Fern Street.

Traffic stop on Fourth Avenue.

Assist resident on state Highway 241.

August 22

Assist agency on Sunnyside-Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Milepost 23.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

August 5

Jeremy Julian Perez, dob: 08/31/90, indecent exposure.

Victor Manuel Campuzano, dob: 05/29/82, Sunnyside court commitment.

Joel Hernandez-Mercado, dob: 03/02/89, driving without a valid operator’s license.

August 6

Becky Ariella Solis, dob: 12/02/91, drug paraphernalia violation and fourth-degree assault.

Hayley C. Russell, dob: 12/12/95, other agency hold.

August 7

Melissa Ann Shelton, dob: 06/26/77, two counts drug paraphernalia violation and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Pedro Perez, dob: 05/19/57, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Andrew Michel Pete Gomez, dob: 04/08/77, second-degree assault.

Ricky Lee Palomarez, dob: 12/05/93, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Barbara Ann White, dob: 09/17/55, third-degree theft.

August 8

Andrew M. Gomez, dob: 04/08/77, threat to bomb property, second-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

August 19

Resident assist at 808 South Fourth St.

Motor vehicle crash on state Highway 223 at Bailey Avenue, Granger. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call at 2311 Hudson Road, no transport.

Brush fire at 402 Mable Avenue, extinguished.

Aid call at 1751 Washington Court, no transport.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway at Waneta Road. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82 at Milepost 62, no transport.

Aid call at 721 Otis Avenue. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at 2685 E. Lincoln Ave., no transport.

Citizen assist at 808 S. Fourth St. Lift assist.

August 20

Aid call at 1258 Saul Road. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call at 907 Ida Belle. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call at 221 South Lester Road. Cancelled.

Aid call at 1142 Thacker Road. Rendezvous with Airlift Northwest.

Aid call at 216 S. Sixth St, no transport.

August 21

Aid call at 281 First Ave., Outlook. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

August 22

Resident assist at 808 S. Fourth St. Lift assist.

Aid call at 6701 Van Belle Road. One transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 19

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Transport to Homer Street.

Information at East Harrison Avenue.

Information at McClain Drive.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Transport to West Second Street, Grandview.

Warrant service at Tacoma Avenue.

Runaway juvenile at Homer Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on West South Hill Road.

Assist agency on Swan Road.

Assist agency on South Eighth Street.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway at Waneta Road.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Homer Street.

Information on Homer Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Allen Road at Sunnyside-Mabton Highway.

Non-injury crash at East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident at Gregory Avenue.

Unwanted guest at West Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue at South Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Edison Avenue.

August 20

Welfare check on North 16th Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on South Seventh Street.

Domestic at Midvale Road.

Welfare check on Rouse Road.

Information on Homer Street.

Domestic on Independence Road.

Resident dispute on South Fourth Street.

Domestic on Barnes Court.

Information on West Madison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport to North Front Street.

Juvenile problem on South 13th Street.

Noise complaint on Chestnut Avenue.

Trespassing on North 10th Street.

Assault on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue at South Ninth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Milepost 71.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest at North Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Intoxication on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Newhouse Avenue at South Eighth Street.

August 21

Noise complaint at East Harrison Avenue.

Intoxication at South 13th Street at Tacoma Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Avenue.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Sixth Street.

Theft on South 12th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Picard Place.

Vehicle theft on Lappin Avenue.

Unwanted guest at Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats at Carnation Drive.

Hit-and-run crash on Victory Way.

Suspicious circumstance at South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 14th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Information on South First Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Theft at South First Street.

Transport to Homer Street.

Court order violation on North 11th Street.

Traffic offense on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

August 22

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street at Central Park.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

August 8, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRELIMINARY DUI HEARING

Germain Edgar G. Juarez, dob: 12/20/82, driving under the influence.

Miguel Lopez Alvarez, dob: 07/06/92, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and hit-and-run damage.

Juan Ezequiel Beltran Pineda, dob: 04/11/74, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Roberto C. Valencia Valencia, dob: 02/09/92, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Honorio Jimenez Pascual, dob: 08/14/78, driving under the influence.

EXPIRED WARRANT

Elliot Ramos De Haro, dob: 05/14/85, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Kevin Michael Roy

August 23, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

ARRAIGNMENT

Juan Ezequiel Beltran, dob 04/11/74, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Alfred Schweppe

August 23, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

ARRAIGNMENT

Avito Sabel Rodriguez, dob 06/28/68, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Gerardo Alvarez Jr., dob 02/09/98, driving under the influence.

Shanna Rene Greene, dob 01/27/82, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

REVIEW HEARING

Abel Adan Alvarado, dob: 09/30/63, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Dominique Armando Pina, dob: 08/20/73, driving under the influence.

Jaime Hernandez Flores, dob 10/08/78, driving under the influence.

Rodolfo Montes Rogel, dob 07/16/94, driving under the influence.

Fernando Ramirez Jr., dob 04/11/89, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY

Jessica Alcaraz, dob 12/21/77, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, dob 05/01/94, driving under the influence.

Jaime Hernandez Flores, dob 10/08/78, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Esbeidi Yuliana Reyna, dob 05/16/91, driving under the influence.

Henry Rios, dob 07/27/67, driving under the influence.

Jose Manuel Vicente Mestizo, dob 05/19/84, driving under the influence.

Cecilia Marie Armendariz, dob 04/07/77, third-degree driving while license suspended.

5-YEAR DEFERRED PROSECUTION DISMISSALS

Hernan Daniel Garcia Solis, dob 05/01/94, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 19

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Welfare check on Parker Bridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Reeves Road at Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Gap Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Waneta Road.

Missing person on Sheller Road.

Domestic on Washout Road.

Residential alarm on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Resident dispute on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Emerald Road at Midvale Road.

Non-injury crash on Dekker Road at East Zillah Drive, Outlook.

Injury crash on Interstate 82, Outlook.

Animal problem on Cody Lane, Sunnyside.

Wanted person on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Theft on Independence Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Factory Road at Harrison Road.

Unwanted guest at North Elm Street, Grandview.

August 20

Shots fired on Kriner Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Durham Road, Zillah.

Injury crash on Thacker Road, Granger.

Court order violation on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Lantz road.

Residential alarm on Riggins Road, Wapato.

Resident dispute, Van Belle Road, Granger.

Hit-and-run crash on Charvet Road, Grandview.

August 21

Welfare check on Midvale Road, Mabton.

Resident assist on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Attempt to locate on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Hit-and-run crash on Sheller Road at Bethany Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Abby Lane, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Ogle Road, Grandview.

Domestic on Waneta Road, Sunnyside.

Lost property on Ware Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

August 22

Runaway juvenile on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 20

Business alarm on Washington Avenue.

Noise complaint on Chenaur Drive.

August 21

Hit-and-run crash on Leland Street.