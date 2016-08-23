State issues advisories

OLYMPIA — Motorists are cautioned they may experience delays on Interstate 90 this week due to construction projects.
They include:
• Hyak to Keechelus Dam Project (Mileposts 56 to 61);
• Keechelus Dam to Stampede Pass to build wildlife bridges (Mileposts 62 to 69);
• Peoh Road Bridge to Elk Height Road to replace concrete (Mileposts 87 to 93);
• I-90/US 97 to Stevens Road for paving (Mileposts 106 to 122);
• Columbia River Vantage Bridge painting (Mileposts 137 to 138).
