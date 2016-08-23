State mobilizes fire assistance

— State fire assistance was mobilized yesterday for a blaze threatening homes and farms.

Franklin County Fire District No. 1 Chief Eric Mauseth requested state help with the blaze, estimated at 22,000 acres and growing.

The fire began Sunday and the cause remains under investigation, officials said.

The Kahlotus Fire is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure. No homes have been lost and Level 3 evacuation notices are in place.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered wildland strike teams.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray has been activated to Level 2 to coordinate assistance for the Kahlotus Fire State fire marshal personnel were dispatched.

Under the state Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the fire.

State fire resources have also been used to assist with fires in the Lower Yakima Valley this summer.

They include the Range 12 Fire east of Sunnyside, South Ward Gap Fire near Prosser and, currently, the Tule Road Fire in Toppenish.