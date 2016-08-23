Well testing available

TOPPENISH — Only two weeks remain for free, confidential well testing on the Yakama Reservation.
Testing is for nitrates, coliform bacteria (including E Coli), and lead.
Approximately 20 percent of wells in the Lower Yakima Valley have nitrates higher than the allowable federal limit, officials said.
Older homes may have lead pipes, or homes built during the 1960s to 80s may have lead solder used in pipe connections.
The well testing deadline is Sept. 5. Testing is conducted on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.
Call Project Manager Mary Baechler at 509-961-2792 for more details.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment