Well testing available

— Only two weeks remain for free, confidential well testing on the Yakama Reservation.

Testing is for nitrates, coliform bacteria (including E Coli), and lead.



Approximately 20 percent of wells in the Lower Yakima Valley have nitrates higher than the allowable federal limit, officials said.

Older homes may have lead pipes, or homes built during the 1960s to 80s may have lead solder used in pipe connections.

The well testing deadline is Sept. 5. Testing is conducted on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

Call Project Manager Mary Baechler at 509-961-2792 for more details.