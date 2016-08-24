Back to school with style

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

School starts this week for most students in the Lower Yakima Valley.

For many districts, school is opening with plenty of change in store.

Grandview, Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian and Zillah all hit the books with new superintendents. Mabton’s Artz-Fox Elementary School has a new assistant principal.

Prosser returns to school as the state’s defending 2A football champ.

Granger opens the school year with new construction, as does Sunnyside with its gleaming, impressive Washington Elementary School.

Kudos to all of those districts and their communities for the progress they’ve made at giving students the best possible chance to succeed in 2016-17.

The new school year promises opportunity in the classroom and beyond.

The above changes will help children go back to school in style... and with plenty of substance.