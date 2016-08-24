Bids sought for homeless count event

— Officials are looking for private groups to submit bids for organizing next year’s Point in Time homeless count.

The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments will accept bids until noon Oct. 4.

A total of $45,000 is available for the program, which will include coordinating services for homeless population counts throughout Yakima County next January.

The goal is to conduct a survey of homeless and to connect people experiencing or at risk of homelessness with services, organizers said.