Board plans evaluation

PROSSER — The School Board will have a special meeting tonight to complete Superintendent Ray Tolcacher’s evaluation.
The meeting is 6 p.m. in the staff development office, 1500 Grant Ave.
The meeting is an executive session and closed to the public. No action is expected afterward.
