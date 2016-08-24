Crash injures motorcyclist

— A local woman is recovering form injuries today after her motorcycle crashed on Interstate 82 at Milepost 80.

Deborah A. Parker, 65, was stopped at a stop sign and lost control when she turned right onto North Gap Road, the Washington State Patrol said.

The motorcycle went across both lanes of traffic, through a fence and struck a stop sign, troopers said.

She was wearing a helmet, troopers said. She was taken to PMH Medical Center for treatment.

The crash was caused by Parker being an inexperienced motorcyclist, the State Patrol said.

She was charged with driving with wheels off the roadway.