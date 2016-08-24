Homeless man assaults local

— A homeless man is being held on $10,000 bail after beating a local man Sunday afternoon.

Randy K. Ramsfield, 30, is charged with second-degree assault after he attacked Donald Melton, 53, in the Topp Stop parking lot, probable cause documents said.

Rumsfield appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, records show. He will be arraigned Sept. 6.

He allegedly approached Melton about buying beer for him, records show. Melton agreed and when he came out of the store with the beer Rumsfield pulled a knife on him.

After Melton knocked the knife away, Rumsfield punched him in the face, documents show.

The punches broke Melton’s nose and all of the bones surrounding his eyes, records show. He was taken to Toppenish Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Ramsfield claimed he was defending himself and told police he “... only hit the old guy twice,” records show.

He claimed Melton charged at him and hit him, but police said they found no marks or injuries on Ramsfield, documents show.

Police were called to the store after a woman said Melton stumbled over to her car with swollen eyes and a bloody face, documents show.

She said she saw the attack from her car at the nearby Safeway.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Melton was unable to communicate with officers at the scene, records show.

Police later interviewed him at the hospital.