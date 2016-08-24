Ofelia Betancourt Salinas, 54, accepted a personal invitation from our Lord to become cancer free on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, at her home on Alki Beach in Seattle.

Offie was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Edinburg, Texas, to Salvador and Hortencia Betancourt.

She graduated from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1982. She went on to receive her bachelor of arts and master of science degrees in speech language pathology from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She was a special education teacher and speech therapist during her 23- year teaching career.

Offie and Luciano “Tony” Salinas were married Oct. 18, 1999, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Tony lovingly called Offie, “Mi Amor” and they shared a love like no other. Tony devoted his time to care for Offie until the day she was called to Heaven.

Offie was a proud “12th Woman” and loved watching the Seahawks play.

She and Tony enjoyed walking on Alki Beach, biking, hiking, camping and traveling to Hawaii each year.

Her kind heart touched so many, not only as a wife, sister, aunt and godmother, but also as an educator in the Beaumont, Sunnyside and Seattle school districts. She was loved by all her students and their families.

Offie is survived by her loving husband, Tony, of Seattle and beautiful Boxer named, Roxy; siblings, Terry (Lupe) Cuevas of Auburn, Connie (Mario) Luna of Federal Way, Maria (Jose) Acosta of Sunnyside, Aurelia (Fernando) Mancha of Houston, Texas, Irma (Marty) Thornton of Lakewood, Richard (Clara) Betancourt of Yakima, Sal

(Rosa) Betancourt of Moxee, Oralia (Ediberto) Villarreal of Sunnyside, Cynthia (Luis) Nicacio of Richland, Jose (Elizabeth) Betancourt of Seattle and Amey (Jorge) Trujillo of Quincy; many nieces, nephews and God-children, whom she loved dearly.

Offie was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and her Boxer, Talia.

Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Ofelia’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.