Office moves to new site

YAKIMA — After residing for three months in temporary quarters on Third Street, WorkSource career center and its employees are moving.
The office will move Sept. 1 to its permanent location at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, Union Gap.
“The new center isn’t your typical government office,” Administrator Sondra Pieti said. “Its design is purposeful to center on the customer needs, with an open concept and the latest technology to help job seekers and employers connect.”
The temporary office closes at noon Aug. 25.
