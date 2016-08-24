Preserve the power grid

Our nation’s power grid is susceptible both to solar events and terrorism.

Hundreds of millions of lives could be wiped out by an electromagnetic pulse event.

Therefore, it is vital that the House pass the SHIELD Act, and that the Senate pass the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act (already passed by the House.)

The relevant House committees and sub-committees are the Military Personnel Subcommittee, which has a snail mail address on its site; the Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations Subcommittee, which also has a snail mail address on its site; the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, which can be contacted directly on its site; and the House Ways and Means Committee, which can also be contacted directly on its site.

The relevant Senate committee is the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, which can be contacted directly on its site.

Alex Sokolow,

Santa Monica, Calif.