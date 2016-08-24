Ruth Stark, 92, of Sunnyside, passed away in Sunnyside.

Born at home in Yellowstone County Mont., on June 15, 1924, she came into the world the daughter of Alma and Jens Nielson.

She grew up and worked on the family farm and graduated from Custer High School in 1942.

She attended college at the then Eastern Montana Normal School, graduating with a teaching degree.

Her first teaching assignment was in Vantage.

She and her soon-to-be-husband, Archie, met each other in Montana. They later married and had three children; Duane, Dennis and April.

Ruth and Archie lived in the Tri-Cities while Archie worked at Hanford. Later, they moved to a small farm near Sunnyside.

Ruth worked hard on the farm and rearing three children. She also enjoyed bowling and was active in the V.F.W. and the Eagles. When there was free time, Ruth, Archie, and their children enjoyed camping and fishing.

As the children all left home, Ruth and Archie, downsized and moved into Sunnyside. They enjoyed the Mabton Dance Club and traveling with friends in their motorhome.

After Archie died in 1996, Ruth again downsized to a manufactured home in Grandview, where she was involved in several card groups, bridge and pinochle mainly.

She was always happy to learn a new game, too.

Ruth once again downsized when she moved to Sun Terrace in 2011, where she was cared for until her death.

She is survived by her son, Dennis (Nancy) of Kennewick; daughter, April Collett of Winlock; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as Debby Stark, who became very much like a daughter to Ruth near the end of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, and son, Duane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice as Ruth always felt flowers were for the living.

An open house memorial for Ruth will be 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Sun Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 907 Ida Belle St., Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

